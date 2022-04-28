abrdn plc Sells 28,348 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,348 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 55.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.