TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG opened at $615.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.