abrdn plc Buys 5,815 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $293.76 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

