Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,856,996 shares.The stock last traded at $12.43 and had previously closed at $12.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,179,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

