abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,403,000 after buying an additional 226,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

