abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

