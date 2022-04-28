Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,156 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after acquiring an additional 501,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 469,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,168,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.30%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

