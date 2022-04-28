abrdn plc Sells 5,784 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

abrdn plc reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 91,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 379,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 46,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $70.09 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

