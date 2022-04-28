Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $56.83 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $56,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.56 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.83. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

