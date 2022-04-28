abrdn plc Sells 145,099 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 145,099 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,661 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 19.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,309.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 272,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after buying an additional 252,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.06 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

