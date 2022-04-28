abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ball by 23.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Ball by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Ball by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

