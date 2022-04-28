Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) were down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 275,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,570,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,463.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaslav purchased 50,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares in the company, valued at $81,584,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

