Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Aflac worth $47,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Aflac by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 47,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

