SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,845 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.