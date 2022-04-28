abrdn plc Sells 6,190 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $219.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

