abrdn plc Sells 37,049 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,049 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after buying an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,946,000 after acquiring an additional 951,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 426,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

