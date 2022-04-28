abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,920 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,583,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after acquiring an additional 158,149 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 18.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $557.21 million, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

