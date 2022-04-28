abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $200.41 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

