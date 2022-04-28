Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 394,959 shares.The stock last traded at $7.64 and had previously closed at $7.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61. As a group, analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

