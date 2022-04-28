Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 194,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

