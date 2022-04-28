Northern Trust Corp Has $166.61 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,710,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $166,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 563,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 65,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.