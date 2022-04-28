Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $147,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

