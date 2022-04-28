Northern Trust Corp Acquires 275,755 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $170,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $139.35 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

