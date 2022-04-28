Northern Trust Corp Buys 15,617 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $157,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 38.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 695,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after acquiring an additional 545,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,500 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

AMC Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.