Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $165,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.