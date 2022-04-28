Northern Trust Corp Sells 517,879 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,544,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517,879 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $154,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 133,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66,892 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 529,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 77,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

