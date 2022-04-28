Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,455 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 953,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $147,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,675,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,587,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,572 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

