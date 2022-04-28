Northern Trust Corp Has $156.35 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $156,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE:ELS opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

