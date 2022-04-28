Northern Trust Corp Has $176.72 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $176,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.64.

Ferrari stock opened at $207.89 on Thursday. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.