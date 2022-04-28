Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 78,589 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $49,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE D opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

