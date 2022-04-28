Northern Trust Corp Sells 940,174 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940,174 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $179,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 39,591 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

