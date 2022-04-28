Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $176,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,709,000 after buying an additional 1,272,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after buying an additional 1,805,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NLOK stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

