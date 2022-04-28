Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,156 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $55,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 165.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $439.77 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $336.57 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

