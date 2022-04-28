Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target at $14.53

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

Several research firms recently commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $138,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRHC opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

