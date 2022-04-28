Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,753 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Robert Half International worth $51,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

NYSE:RHI opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

