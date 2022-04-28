Northern Trust Corp Buys 18,498 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $174,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $204.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

