Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,795 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $173,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

