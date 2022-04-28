Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $244.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $82.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.62. SEA has a 52-week low of $80.88 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

