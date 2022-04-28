Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of AmerisourceBergen worth $52,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $157.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.