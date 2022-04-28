Northern Trust Corp Sells 52,462 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,462 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $187,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 820.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 97.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $7,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Regency Centers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.