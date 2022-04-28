Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $118.00

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

