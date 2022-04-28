Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $175,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

