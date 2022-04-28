Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,107,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $184,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.