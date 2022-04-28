Northern Trust Corp Acquires 4,560 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $182,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.59.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.