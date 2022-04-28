Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $180,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $224.88 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

