Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.41) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NKRKY opened at $6.75 on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

