Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $172,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

SBNY opened at $247.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.50 and its 200 day moving average is $313.57. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $223.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.