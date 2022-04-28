Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $283,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

