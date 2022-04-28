Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $178.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.38. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31.

