Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Liberty Broadband worth $188,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

